PHOENIX, Az. (CBS46) Frozen spinach sold at Sprouts Farmers Market is being recalled for possible contamination of listeria.
The Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon, announced the recall on June 14.
The recall affects 16 ounce bags of both Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach and Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach and has the use-by date of 12/3/2021.
The spinach was sold in stores in several states, including Georgia.
No illnesses have been reported.
