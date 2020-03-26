Frustrated mother waits for Covid-19 test results

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- States around the country are dealing with COVID-19 testing backlogs.
A Sandy Springs mother of a 14-year-old, was told she would get the results in 2-4 days, but it’s been a week and no results.
Stacie Francombe noticed her son Geordie had a fever of 100.5, horrible cough, and runny nose on March 9th. She kept her 14 year old son home from school but didn’t think too much of it. Since then, the mother of 3 teenage boys have all been quarantined in their home, out of an abundance of caution.
On March 13, she took Geordie to the pediatrician just to be sure this wasn’t something to be concerned about.
At that time, none of the staff took any additional precautions, they just asked some questions like, "had we been on a cruise or traveled out of the country."
They had not traveled internationally and had not been on a cruise.
Geordie was tested for strep, and it came back negative. He was sent home, and said it was probably allergies, but keep an eye on things.
Geordie, got much worse over the next couple of days. The fever continued and the cough went to his chest and got much worse. He was sleeping all the time and could not get out of bed, his chest hurt, and was non-stop coughing.
On March 19th we took him back to the pediatrician who said he had now developed pneumonia and she was going to test him for the flu. Stacie insisted on a Covid-19 test as well, even though she was very reluctant to do so, due to the lack of testing kits.
The doctor told us the test would be back in 2-4 days. Now, here we are on day 7 and still no results!
Now her husband is showing signs of a horrible cough and her 18-year-old son Josh is also complaining of a sore throat.
The pediatrician’s office says told the family every day, they will call us, a week later and the results still aren’t in.
“Why does this take so long? I do not understand how this testing system is so messed up, how are we supposed to protect our family when we don’t even know what is going on with the test that was done almost a week ago. It is very scary. Not knowing and sitting here waiting and waiting and being told everyday today's the day for the results, and it never happens.” Says Francombe.
With so much unknown about the novel Coronavirus, its scary for this mother to think if her son does have the virus
“It’s the fear of the unknown and no data to show what it is doing to kids now or long term, and I think that’s scary.” Says Francombe
Stacie wants parents to take this Coronavirus seriously because it is not just affecting the elderly. “Parents have to take note and realize this is a serious situation and its impacting everybody no matter race, your color age demographic, it is not something you are immune to and don’t think it can’t happen to you.”
