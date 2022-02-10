ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Signage along a stretch of Interstate-285 that has been under construction for years is causing confusion for some drivers.
Charles Goldberg has lived near the perimeter in Dunwoody for more than 20 years, but there’s a stretch of I-285 that drives him crazy: the interchange at Georgia 400. The area, which is traveled by hundreds of thousands of motorists, has been under construction for several years.
“It’s a madhouse,” Goldberg said. “The traffic is just incredibly dangerous, frustrating. You see a lot of road rage and you see a lot of accidents with people starting and stopping on 285.”
Goldberg believes the current signage in place, specifically I-285 West, heading toward GA 400, is leading to confusion – and he’s not alone. The interchange is now the subject of a viral video posted on TikTok this week.
“The signs don’t fully describe what each exit is and where each exit is,” Goldberg said. “In addition, the signs are misplaced.”
Goldberg said drivers wanting to get off on Roswell Road or GA 400 North/South must make split second decisions which can be dangerous and add time to commutes.
“The left was Roswell Road, the right was GA 400,” Goldberg described a video he took of the fork near Exit 25/27B. “There was no sign to indicate to the drivers which side of the roads to take.”
CBS46 took Goldberg's concerns to the Georgia Department of Transpiration. Natalie Dale, a spokeswoman for the agency, said their team is now in talks with the contractor on the project to potentially make changes.
“We’re so glad you came to us with these,” Dale said. “We have already asked them, based on one of your requests, to indicate Roswell Road specifically.”
Dale said the I-285/ GA 400 interchange project is complex. She added that there are a lot of moving parts and drivers will see “bigger shifts” in traffic patterns in the next four to six weeks.
“It may never be perfect in the construction zone, but we certainly want to address specific confusions if we’re hearing it in mass,” Dale said.
The contract finish date for construction of the interchange is early 2023. However, Dale said drivers can expect “substantial completion” by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.