Frustrations grow over Georgia's mismanagement of COVID-19 vaccine

More than a month after the COVID-19 vaccine first arrived in Georgia, many are beyond frustrated with the state's management of the process.
“I just think there’s a lack of overall information out there about who has what and when; I wish it was a little more organized,” said one metro Atlanta resident.
Similar scenarios have taken place across the country, including the state of Washington where the governor has turned to two major Seattle-based corporations for help with streamlining the process.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said his company will assist the state with technology support and offer their campus as a mass vaccination site in the future.
“We have confidence that we can bring vaccines to everyone faster because of this initiative,” said Smith.
Starbucks will also be working on vaccine-to-customer logistics and communications with the goal of vaccinating 45,000 people a day.
“We are not a healthcare company, but Starbucks does operate 33,000 stores at scale serving 100 million customers a week; and, we have a world class team of human-centered design engineers who are working under the direction of the state,” sad Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson.
Back in Georgia, Governor Kemp recognized the challenges, saying the troubles stem from a lack of vaccine supply provided by the federal government.
Governor Kemp's office released the following statement:
“Governor Kemp is working tirelessly to ensure that every Georgian who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has access to it as soon as possible. We have several private partners such as Publix, Kroger, CVS, and Walgreens and are actively exploring other potential businesses we can work with to get more Georgians vaccinated. Governor Kemp stands ready and willing to deploy all state resources to make sure that everyone has access to the life-saving vaccine.”
