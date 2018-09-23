A man who fled from Henry County Officers during a traffic stop, then drove a vehicle toward them has been arrested following a six hour manhunt on Saturday.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says Joseph Moore was placed on Clayton's 'Most Wanted' list Saturday following the series of incidents stemming from a traffic stop.
Around 1:26 a.m. Henry County Police attempted to make a traffic stop on I-75 when Moore fled the scene. Officers chased him into a cul-de-sac on Autumn Lake Drice in McDonough where the vehicle came to a temporary stop.
As officers began to approach the vehicle, Moore drove toward them prompting the officers to fire their weapons.
He managed to flee authorities for a second time, however, the vehicle was later found on Head Lane. The GBI was also called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Sheriff Hill says Moore now has a felony probation warrant our of Clayton County, and is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
