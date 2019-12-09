CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect in a November Lovejoy murder was apprehended Dec. 9 in Atlanta.

The suspect, Tory Jacob Benefield, was a highly sought after fugitive on Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's list.

Lovejoy police say on Nov. 29, a male victim was found at a gas station having suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumb to his injuries.

Investigators were able to piece together the the victim and two others agreed to meet for the purpose of conducting a drug deal. During the transaction, Benefield and two others approached the victim's vehicle with guns, making several demands for the victim and his two passengers to hand over their personal items.

The victim suffered the fatal gunshot wound while struggling with one of the suspects. Additional shots were fired at one of the occupants who sped away in a separate vehicle.

Benefield's warrant shows he was wanted for murder with malice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.