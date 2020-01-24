LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. (CBS46) - A fugitive wanted in a double homicide was arrested Friday. Several agencies coordinated to take Karlton Sirmons, 30, of Norcross into custody around 5 a.m. at a location on Ruzelle Drive in Atlanta.

Sirmons was identified as the primary suspect in the murders of Derrick Dennis, 55, and Josh Dennis, 30, both of Norcross. The two were killed in November 2019 on Beaver Springs Lane in Norcross. The capture of Sirmons was a coordinated effort between U.S. Marshals, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department and Atlanta Police Department.

Warrants on Sirmons were two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. He had additional warrants from 2015 on a separate incident in Gwinnett County for aggravated assault and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Sheriff Butch Conway expressed his appreciation to the many law enforcement officers responsible for this arrest.

“I appreciate the commitment of the many men and women in uniform who work exhaustively to locate extremely dangerous suspects with no regard for human life. They place themselves at great risk to do so and our community is indebted to them for their service,” Conway said.

Sirmons was also wanted in Cobb and Bibb Counties on aggravated assault charges. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail be Noon and currently is held without bond.