CARROLL Co (CBS46) -- An inmate who walked away from work detail in Carroll County more than two months ago is back in custody.
The Fugitive Apprehension Unit caught up with Tommy Morton in Broxton.
Morton walked off from the work detail in Temple on May 6. He was wearing an orange state inmate shirt and blue pants.
He was serving a 10-year sentence for manufacturing marijuana and theft.
