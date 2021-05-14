MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CBS46) -- A fugitive with Georgia ties who was wanted in Connecticut in the February murder of a Yale college student was arrested in Montgomery Friday by U.S. Marshals.
Qinxuan Pan was the subject of a nationwide manhunt following the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang. There was a $10,000 reward for information leading to his direct location.
He was arrested in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue in Montgomery and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center.
“I am extremely proud of the cooperation and efforts of the U.S. Marshals, the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and our state and local partners in apprehending Pan,” said U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Alabama Jesse Seroyer Jr. “Once we received information that Pan was in Montgomery, a plan was developed and executed. This is another example of hard work by federal and state partners to arrest violent fugitives.”
Before his arrest, Pan was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth. According to family, he was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.
“The successful apprehension of Qinxuan Pan this morning in Montgomery, Alabama, marks the culmination of countless hours of investigation and is a testament to the dedication of all the investigators involved,” said Lawrence Bobnick, acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut. “The unwavering commitment of the men and women supporting this operation was truly remarkable. Further, this arrest exemplifies the routine selfless cooperation between the U.S. Marshals Service, with its network of nationwide fugitive task forces, and state, local, and federal law enforcement entities across multiple jurisdictions and states.”
Pan is charged with felony murder.
