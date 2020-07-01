FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two convicted felons are back behind bars after being arrested in downtown Atlanta.
Fulton County deputies were making a fugitive arrest of Dedric Brown and Jarvaris Brown on June 28 when they seized more than suspects. With the arrest came the seizure of $21,000 in cash, stolen guns, and drugs with an estimated street value of $16,000.
A search of a condo also brought about the discovery of 14 ounces of marijuana, 4 ounces of cocaine, .3 oz. of ecstasy and scales. The seized guns were a glock 19, Smith & Wesson 9mm, and .556 rifle.
Dedric Brown is charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Prior to the drug bust, Brown was facing the following charges: three counts of terroristic threats, two counts of Kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and battery.
The new charges have bonds totaling $64,000.
Jarvaris Napoleon Brown is charged with:
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Jarvaris Brown had four bench warrants from accountability court stemming from 2017. Brown was denied bond on the bench warrants and was granted a $64,000 bond, however he is not eligible for release.
