Gwinnett County high school students were dismissed early on Wednesday after technical issues prevented them from accessing some of their final exams.
The district experienced problems with the D2L platform, the vendor who provides eCLASS. The district said although D2L was working to resolve the issues, it did not have a guarantee that the system would be back online prior to dismissal Wednesday.
As a result of those technical issues, Gwinnett high school students will attend a full day of school Thursday. The district said this will allow students to take the finals that were planned for Thursday and complete any finals that were interrupted on Wednesday.
The schedule change will not affect elementary and middle school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.