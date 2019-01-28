ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Government offices and school districts are closing ahead of an anticipated winter storm Monday night into Tuesday.
This list will continue to be updated as closings are announced.
- Atlanta City Hall
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Bartow County Schools
- Carrollton City School
- Carroll County Schools
- Chattahoochee Technical College
- Cherokee County Schools
- Cherokee County health departments/public services
- City of South Fulton
- City of East Point Administrative Offices
- Clayton County Schools
- Cobb County Schools
- Cobb County Government Offices
- Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit HS
- Dalton County health departments/public services
- DeKalb County Schools
- Douglas County Schools
- Fannin County health departments/public services
- Floyd County Schools
- Fulton County Schools
- Fulton County Government Offices
- Georgia State campuses
- Gilmer County Schools
- Gilmer County health departments/public services
- Lumpkin County Schools
- Marietta City Schools
- Murray health departments/public services
- Paulding County Schools
- Pickens County health departments/public services
- Polk County Schools
- Reinhardy University
- Rome City Schools
- Union County Schools
- University of North Georgia Campuses
- Randolph County, Alabama
- Whitfield health departments/public services
To enter your school, government or business closing, visit https://www.cbs46.com/weather/closings/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.