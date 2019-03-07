Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Thursday was Crossover Day at the Georgia State Capitol. It was the last day a bill could cross from one chamber to the other to clear a path for a bill to become law.
Nearly 90 bills were voted on during the day, one of which included HB 481, which dealt with passing a ban on most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
The bill makes exceptions in the case of rape and incest, but only when the woman files a police report first, as well as when a fetus is deemed not compatible with life.
SB 131, which would create a major airport authority that would take control of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, passed in the Senate. It now heads to the House.
Neither the House or Senate voted on Georgia's Religious Freedom bill and it remains stalled.
Bills passing the House on Thursday include:
HB 426- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Article 1 of Chapter 10 of Title 17 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to procedure for sentencing and imposition of punishment, so as to revise the criteria for imposition of punishment for crimes involving bias or prejudice; to revise the sanctions for such crimes; to provide for the manner of serving such sentences; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
HB 296- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Code Section 15-6-3 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to terms of superior court, so as to revise the term of court for the superior court of Hall County in the Northeastern Circuit; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
HB 512- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Chapter 8 of Title 2 of the O.C.G.A., relating to agricultural commodities promotion, so as to provide for an Agricultural Commodity Commission for Propane; or violations of marketing orders; to provide for civil penalties and injunctive relief; to authorize promulgation of regulations; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
HB 373- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Title 34 of the O.C.G.A., relating to labor and industrial relations, so as to change certain provisions relating to the Department of Labor and employment security; to authorize the Commissioner of Labor to perform certain functions and prescribe certain rules and regulations; to provide for related matters; to provide for an effective date; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
HB 337- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Title 40 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to motor vehicles and traffic, so as to provide for and regulate peer-to-peer vehicle sharing; to provide for definitions; to provide requirements for a peer-to-peer vehicle-sharing program; to establish safety recall and insurance requirements for such program; to prohibit the promulgation and enforcement of certain regulations by local governments as related to such program; to provide for a short title; to provide for related matters; to provide for an effective date; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
Other bills passing the Senate on Thursday include:
SB 211- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Article 4 of Chapter 2 of Title 26 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to advertisement and sale of meat generally, so as to render unlawful the representation of nonanimal products and non-slaughtered animal flesh as meat; to provide a definition; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
SB 216- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Chapter 5 of Title 48 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to ad valorem taxation of property, so as to allow local governments to accept prepayments of ad valorem taxes; to provide for conditions, limitations, and procedures; to provide for an effective date; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
SB 200- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Article 4 of Chapter 2 of Title 32 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to exercise of power to contract by the Georgia Department of Transportation, so as to require the department to develop a procedure for appealing the rejection of a contract bid; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
SB 225- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Article 1 of Chapter 11 of Title 15 of the O.C.G.A., relating to general provisions regarding the Juvenile Code, so as to bring such provisions in conformity with the federal Social Security Act and the Family First Prevention Services Act; to amend Articles 3 and 4 of Chapter 11 of Title 15 of the O.C.G.A., relating to dependency proceedings and termination of parental rights; to amend Article 1 of Chapter 5 of Title 49 of the O.C.G.A., relating to children and youth services;to amend Article 2 of Chapter 13 of Title 50 of the O.C.G.A., relating to the Office of State Administrative Hearings; to provide for related matters; to provide for an effective date; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
A couple of other bills that weren't passed include:
House reconsiders HB 198- A bill to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A., relating to health, so as to eliminate certificate of need requirements for all health care facilities except certain long-term care facilities and services; to amend Code Section 50-18-70 of the O.C.G.A., relating to legislative intent and definitions relative to open records laws, so as to revise definitions; to amend Code Section 48-7-29.20 of the O.C.G.A., relating to tax credits for contributions to rural hospital organizations, so as to revise provisions relating to the rural hospital tax credit program; to amend other provisions in various titles of the O.C.G.A., for purposes of conformity; to provide for related matters; to provide for effective dates; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
