Full-scale evacuation in effect in Illinois as massive fire burns at chemical plant

ROCKTON, Ill. (CBS46) — A massive fire has erupted at a chemical storage facility in northern Illinois.
According to our CBS affiliate, WIFR, several fire crews are on scene at Chemtool in Rockton, Ill. Rockton is located about 10 miles north of Rockford and 95 miles northwest of Chicago.
According to WIFR, arund 7 a.m. local time, multiple fire departments were called reports of smoke showing at Chemtool Incorporated. Some neighbors reported hearing small explosions as the fire burns, with smoke being seen for miles.
According to the Rockton Fire Chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the plant is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire and if there are any hazardous chemicals involved. There is also no word at this time on whether anyone was hurt.
This is a breaking story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.