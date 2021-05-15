Many are thrilled that stores around the metro are dropping mask mandates for people fully vaccinated.
“I’m totally for it I think it’d be great to be able to reap the rewards of getting the vaccine,” said Claire Stanfill of Roswell.
Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Costco and Sam’s Club all letting customers know if you have been fully vaccinated and it’s been two weeks since your last shot, no mask is required. Many shoppers on Friday not realizing the change.
“I wasn’t aware of that,” said Mimi Hiatt, who had just been shopping at Trader Joe's.
The Atlanta Catholic archdiocese said it will recommend masks still but will leave it up to individual pastors to set the guidelines for their churches. While the Episcopal archdiocese said masks are still required for their congregations. So far Publix has not changed their policies on mask requirements in their stores.
Kroger tells CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy they too will still require people to wear a mask while shopping for the near future. The change to policies comes less than 24 hours after the CDC made the announcement that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask except in a few circumstances. And while many were excited just as many hesitant about the change.
#TraderJoes, #Walmart, #Samsclub and #Costco now will allow fully vaccinated people to shop unmasked. Find out what #Atlanta churches and #Kroger stores are saying about their mask policies @ @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/N91mDaVfuS— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 15, 2021
Those still weary, citing the number of Georgians and people across the US still unvaccinated as the reason the mask should stay on.
“I prefer using a mask still just give it a little more time even though I heard about the CDC saying you’re totally fine without mask,” said a Trader Joe's shopper.
