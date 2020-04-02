ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Fulton County Board of Assessors plan to hold its next meeting via teleconference.
The meeting will take place today at 12:30 p.m.
Taxpayers can dial in and listen to the meeting by calling 1-844-4185 and entering access code 6738210.
The teleconference will be in a listen-only mode for the public.
