FULTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Fulton County has announced they will hold their April 2020 recess meeting via video conference.
According to a press release from the county, commissioners will discuss its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be aired live on the Fulton Government Television YouTube page and on the FGTV live stream and will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
To watch the presentation on the counties’ YouTube page: https://bit.ly/2V7PxFm or to watch via livestream: FGTV Live Stream: https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/watch-fgtv.
There are options for the public to submit public comments or questions.
All public comments must be submitted before the clerk sounds the public comment portion of the meeting.
Residents who wish to participate in the public comments section can register through Zoom at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nTYhUKgtRjqrGMKa2Pq9QQ .
Also, residents can submit their questions or comments at fulton.communcation@fultoncountyga.gov.
