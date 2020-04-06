FULTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Fulton County officials have announced the first list of groups slated to receive COVID-19 funding from the county.
On April 1, the county approved $10 million for COVID-19 relief to businesses and residents.
The county announced $3+ million have already been allocated to eight nonprofit agencies serving Fulton County residents and businesses.
“People in Fulton County need help and they need it now,” said Chairman Robb Pitts. “On behalf of the full Board of Commissioners, we are doing everything in our power to get funding into the community swiftly so it can get to the people who need it.”
The following groups have been approved for funding, according to the county:
Food Insecurity & Economic Assistance
Six nonprofit organizations will receive a total of $1,550,000 in funding to assist Fulton County residents suffering from the impact of COVID-19 with food and economic assistance, including mortgage, rent and utility payment assistance.
•Antioch Urban Ministries - $100,000
• Buckhead Christian Ministries - $250,000
• Community Assistance Center - $200,000
• Hosea Helps - $450,000
• North Fulton Community Charities - $350,000
• Midtown Assistance Center - $200,000
Homeless Services
• Mercy Care will receive $200,000 for COVID-19 testing of homeless individuals, including street outreach and the Gateway, Atlanta Mission, Salvation Army and City of Refuge shelters.
Small Business & Arts Organization Assistance
• ACE Loans will administer a $1.5 million small business loan program that will benefit Fulton County small businesses and arts organizations.
The county will stream an announcement today at 2 p.m. and the announcement can be watched at
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYH7E0jH6HxE-3KTRluH8SQ.
The next funding announcement will be made on Friday, April 10.
