FULTON CO. (CBS46)—Fulton County elections officials will meet on Friday to certify the election results of the June Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary, and Special Election.
The certification comes after massive problems were reported at voting precincts in counties throughout Georgia during the June 9th primary election https://bit.ly/2zKNssd.
Friday’s certification is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the Fulton County Government Center located at 141 Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta.
According to a Fulton County elections spokesperson, “when entering the Fulton County Government Center, all attendees will have their temperatures taken, and will be asked face coverings. Social distancing will be enforced and seating will be limited in Assembly Hall.”
Another option, the process can be viewed live at www.fultoncountyga.gov/watch-fgtv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.