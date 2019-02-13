FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) More diesel buses are making their way out of Fulton County Schools now that the district has been awarded $1.9 million from a United States Environmental Protection Agency grant.
The funds will be used to replace 85 diesel-powered buses with propane buses.
"With the EPA grant and additional incentives, we'll eclipse our five-year goal of 300 propane buses for our fleet when we open school next August," Sam Ham, executive director of FCS transportation department said.
The district plans to replace the 300 diesel-powered buses over the span of five years. Currently, more than 1.6 million gallons of diesel fuel is being used by FCS buses compared to the 200,000 gallons of propane.
As part of the grant, FCS will partner with Blue Bird, AmeriGas and North Fulton Comprehensive Transportation Plan to further reduce diesel emissions.
"The Fulton County School System has shown its commitment to reducing the impact of diesel emission with the early retirement of older dirtier school buses," said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker. "Combined with the clean school bus idle reduction policy, the school system has demonstrated strong commitment to children's health and the environment."
Fulton County will also be their first district to offer seat belts on propane-powered buses.
