ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fulton County officials are asking lenders to participate in a program designed to help first-time home buyers.
The Home Ownership Program (HOP) helps first-time home buyers with down payment assistance through funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Grant funds are available for down payment and closing cost assistance, however, the county needs lenders to participate in the program.
Fulton County’s HOP helps first-time buyers with down payment or closing cost at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI), and the program provides up to 6% of the sales price, not to exceed $10,000.
Fulton County Deputy Chief Operating Officer Pamela Roshell, describes HOP as a path to affordable home ownership. “We want to use these funds to help first time buyers achieve their dream of home ownership in Fulton County,” said Roshell.
Fulton County must approve lender participation, and the county is hosting informational sessions for lenders at the following events:
March 10, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Aviation Arts & Cultural Center
3900 Aviation Circle, NW Atlanta 30336
March 12, 2020
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Loudermilk Conference Center
40 Courtland Street, NE Atlanta 30303
March 13, 2020
1:00pm – 4:00pm
Alpharetta Library
10 Park Plaza
For more information, contact the Department of Community Development at 404-612-7193 or email communityfeedback@fultoncountyga.gov.
