Fulton County officials are hosting a webinar series targeting small” business owners who may need assistance navigating President Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus law.
A county spokesperson said the webinar series, created by Select Fulton, “will feature regional thought leaders and subject matter experts who will discuss opportunities and resources available to help leaders grow their business in Fulton County.”
According to District 5 Commissioner and small business owner, Marvin Arrington, “We’ve invested in this event to equip our small business owners with the tools needed to successfully start and grow their business here in Fulton County.”
The first webinar will focus on small business relief in the American Rescue Plan Act recently passed by Congress. Federal officials noted this new stimulus bill provides new funds in both loan and grant programs, specifically targeting small businesses in sectors of the economy hardest hit by pandemic-related economic slowdowns.
The webinar will offer details about a new program for small business owners in Fulton County, SizeUp. A county spokesperson said SizeUp is a free online platform that provides local businesses with industry-specific and hyperlocal information to help them grow and make smarter with research individually customized for each company. Services included:
• Ranking business performance compared to industry competitors
• Discovering potential customers, suppliers, and better understand their competitive landscape
• Optimizing advertising to target ideal customer segments
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
To register for the free webinar, participants are asked to go to https://selectfultoncounty.com/entrepreneurs
