ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County police, marshals and the sheriff's office will no longer be allowed to utilize choke holds or deadly force on suspects.
The change in law enforcement conduct was decided Thursday with the passing of new legislation by Fulton County Commissioners.
The legislation also implores officers to report incidents of police misconduct.
“Recent events in our nation as well as right here in our community have highlighted the need to provide clear guidelines to our officers about the behavior we expect from them during the course of their jobs,” says District 5 Commissioner and Fulton County Commission Vice-Chairman Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. “While we need police to protect and defend our communities, we also insist upon accountability on those who take the oath to protect and serve.”
With the enforcement from each agency, commissioners hope the legislation will spark a culture of policies and training of deescalation among the force.
The legislation goes on to suggest that “the use of deadly force be limited to only those situations where a suspect has committed or is in the process of committing a felony involving the infliction or threatened infliction of serious physical injury or death; and the escape of the suspect would pose an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person.”
Prior to the passing of the new legislation, neither of the three agencies had a choke hold policy in place.
The legislation also seeks to encourage cities in Fulton County to adopt similar measures regarding the actions of their law enforcement officers and calls on the Georgia General Assembly to enact laws dealing with deadly force, neck restraints, and police misconduct.
