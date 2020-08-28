ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Georgia Election Board voted unanimously Friday to send a case about absentee ballot problems in Fulton County to the Georgia Attorney General’s office.
According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his office received 254 complaints from voters who “did not receive an absentee ballot,” “at least 107 of those people did not vote at all in the June 9 election,” and, “at least 105 were never entered into the eNet voter registration system – meaning the county never entered the voters’ information for ballot fulfillment.”
Raffensperger’s office also said testimony found many other Georgian’s didn’t receive a requested absentee ballot, “evidenced in the large numbers that went to the poll and reported not receiving a ballot.”
Based on those findings, the Election Board found “probable cause that Fulton County Elections vilated election law and disenfranchised voters.”
The Secretary of State said Fulton County must fix the problems reported from the primary before the general election. Most state election officials are forecasting record-setting turnout for the November general election which will be led by the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.
“This is about identifying and addressing the issues we saw in June, so that we don’t see them repeated in Fulton this November,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “We will all have to manage through it in November as well. But the volume of Fulton’s issues was unique. As we heard in testimony today, up to 80% of the complaints we received in Georgia were concerning Fulton County.”
