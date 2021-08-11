FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — After starting the school year with mask mandates for all schools except for those in Johns Creek, Fulton County Schools have now extended that mandate to everyone.
The Fulton County Board of Health reported significant increases in COVID-19 cases across the county Wednesday, including in Johns Creek.
The school district is making all decisions on mandates based on the percentage of positive cases in cities across the county. Until Wednesday, Johns Creek had not reached the 100 per 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases threshold. Now, all cities within the district have met that mark.
When Fulton County released its initial COVID case numbers this week, it showed that more than 25 percent of active cases in the district came from the Johns Creek schools (23 of 91).
The mask mandate goes into effect starting Thursday.
