Fulton County and City of Atlanta work to reshape community mental health response

When there's an emergency involving mental health needs police tend to be the first and only responders to show up; however, in communities of color, distrust in the response sometimes prevents families from even picking up the phone.
Radio personality Rashad Richey described the moment when he received a disturbing call from a listener who reached out while his wife was having a mental episode. The caller responded that he didn't feel comfortable asking for professional help.
"He believed that if he called 911, his wife may end up dead or severely injured and at the end of that conversation, this man said to me, Rashad, I'm just go to let her tear everything up and wait it out," Rashad told CBS46 News.
What a sad reality to face," he added. The City of Atlanta and Fulton County have teamed up to provide behavioral health services to residents and also developed additional responses and infrastructure for calls related to mental health issues.
Laura Morse, Licensed Professional Counselor, said,"being able to deploy somebody who is trained specifically in mental health disorders and the spectrum, could hopefully quickly assess what is actually happening? What diagnosis could be showing up and then imploy certain interventions that are more appropriate."
Morse told CBS46 News that it's a step towards establishing a sense of faith in the system.
"They hear me, they understand me, they see me and I can at least start to establish some type of repore or maybe enough trust to try and do something that is going to be in my best interest," Morse said.
Both immediate and long term making sure the right help is provided on the spot then referrals to appropriate agencies which ultimately can handle follow-ups.
"To at least know that whomever you're interacting with is trained in guidance, support, intervention, can be a relief of some sort," Morse added.
"Fundamentally, we need to have reimagined police departments all across this country. Hopefully, Atlanta can be a leader in that," said Richey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.