FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections announced Thursday changes to several polling places throughout the county.
The changes will allow the county to add polling places to reduce the number of voters assigned per poll and to reduce lines and wait times on Election Day.
County officials told CBS46 News that there will be changes to 91 of the 255 polling sites set to be open on Election Day.
“It is clear that the pandemic provided some challenges in June,” said Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron.
“Since that time, however, we have worked to make sure that our voters and staff are safe. The increase in polling locations for November will ensure a positive voter experience," he added.
The county lost many polling places before the June Primary, which had just 164 locations, county officials said.
These changes will directly affect thousands of voters. Due of the large number of location changes, Fulton County will be mailing notices to voters to define the changes.
Voters can also review the new Polling Places on the Fulton County Elections website here.
Special note from County officials:
The September 29, 2020 Special Election has only one polling place change:
Precinct
Facility Name
Proposed Change
08P 09G 09H
The Fairmont
1429 Fairmont Avenue
Fowling Warehouse
1356 English Street
