ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Fulton County Board of Health and Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine starting Oct. 6 at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center (formerly the Aviation Community Cultural Center).
The new vaccine location will offer first and second shots and boosters between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during the week.
According to CDC guidelines, the following groups of people are eligible for a booster 6 months after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines:
- People 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings (recommended)
- People age 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions (recommended)
- People ages 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions (may receive based on their individual benefits and risks)
- People ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission based on occupational or institutional setting
Other existing vaccination locations include:
- 5710 Stonewall Tell Road, Collage Park (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)
- 141 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday)
- 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)
For more information, go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.