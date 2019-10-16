ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Calling all art lovers - from murals to installations and fine art pieces - Fulton County is bustling with art exhibits for the month of October.
The Fulton County Arts & Culture has helped transform the county's art scene over the last 40 years by providing access to public art, art programs and performances.
The organization is one of the oldest art agencies in the country, and the largest public founder of art in Georgia, said director, Lionell Thomas.
"Atlanta has a huge arts presence. Almost every night of the week you can experience some art. Either in a museum, or you can go to a theater or you can just walk down the street," he said.
Thomas said art has helped transform the county's landscape over the last 40 years from its social commentary to it beautifying county streets.
"It's the lifeline of the community. It's the heartbeat of the community. It's really what drives the quality of life for our residents and it's also important to the economic vitality."
The month long celebration kicked off with the High Rise Art Show at GIRAFFE, 34 Peachtree Street. The show was curated by Showerhaus and the space was provided by the Goat Farm Arts Center. The showcase features 100 emerging and established artists on four floors including murals, sculptures, photography, video installations and paintings.
The exhibit has attracted more than 30,000 people.
"We want people to take away some creative energy. We want people to have fun. We want people to experience the art and to really talk about the art, and what it means to the importance of our community," Thomas said.
As part of its Fine Art Acquisition Program, the county has purchased 52 of these works to be displayed in government buildings and offices including local libraries.
Other exhibits include two limited-edition, signed serigraphs by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat at the King's Exhibition at Southwest Arts Center, along with the Thomas Dorsey Exhibition "Family: Pride, Dignity and Togetherness" which displays Dorsey's renowned portraits of Atlanta's prominent families including Ambassador Andrew Young and baseball legend, Hank Aaron.
All these events are free and open to the public. Click here for more information.
Check out a the full listing of events:
- The High Rise Show at Giraffe, 34 Peachtree Street through October 19 in partnership with The Goat Farm and Showerhaus who curated the show. Other organizations involved: MINT, TILA STUDIOS and Miya Bailey. More than 100 Georgia artists with art on four floors including murals, sculptures. photography, video installations and paintings.
- The King’s Exhibition , featuring two limited edition Jean-Michel Basquiat serigraphs and work by other American and international artists, at Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta. Now through October 24 in partnership with Dr. Glenn Toby and The Book Bank Foundation.
- The Thomas Dorsey exhibition Family: Pride, Dignity and Togetherness open at Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta. Runs October 30 - November 14.
- Sunday LIVE: Enjoy great jazz by the Edwin Williams Experience on Sunday, October 27 from 4-6 pm at the West End Performing Arts Center, 945 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta.
