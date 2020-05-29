FULTON CO. (CBS46)—Fulton County officials have announced their next Board of Commissioner's meeting will be held on video conference on June 3.
According to a press release, the meeting will be aired live on the Fulton Government Television YouTube page and on the FGTV live stream and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2V7PxFm.
Residents have several options to participate in public comment.
1) Submit comments in writing: These comments will be read into the record. Submit written comments by emailing fulton.communcation@fultoncountyga.gov or via an online form at:
Speakers must be registered before the Public Comment portion of the meeting begins and will be limited to two minutes.
The meeting agenda may be viewed online at https://agendaminutes.fultoncountyga.gov/sirepub/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=14237&doctype=AGENDA
