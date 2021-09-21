ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Fulton County Board of Health is inviting residents in target zip codes to join the Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, which provides households with access to free, rapid COVID-19 test kits that they can self-administer.
Say Yes! COVID Test encourages residents to use the tests twice a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy.
Fulton County residents in the identified ZIP Codes can order testing kits online for home delivery. Test kits will also be available for pick up from the Fulton County Board of Health clinics and at partner locations.
The target zip codes are 30291, 30213, 30268, 30303, 30308, 30311, 30310, 30314, 30312, 30315, 30318, 30331, 30336, 30344, 30354, 30337, 30349, 30363. These zip codes were identified based on high rates of COVID-19, lower than average rates of vaccination, and concentration of essential workers.
The Say Yes! COVID Test initiative is a cooperative effort from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), community partners, test manufacturer Quidel, and healthcare technology company CareEvolution.
Testing twice a week offers the best chance of identifying COVID-19 infection and isolating early. The COVID-19 tests are authorized for use by the FDA, provided free of charge, and the entire testing process can be managed privately at home. Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril, and results can be read in just 10 minutes. A free, private, and easy-to-use mobile application is available to help individuals in every step of test taking. The maker of the tests, Quidel, is the same company that made the first rapid flu tests used by doctors’ offices in the United States.
Each test kit supports home testing twice a week for two household members. Individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or who have the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for participation, but anyone over the age of 2 is welcome to participate. The testing challenge lasts for at least a month, or until all tests are used. Test users who choose to use the companion digital assistant to record and share their test results and complete a survey can earn up to $35 in gift cards.
Fulton County residents can log on to www.CovidTestFultonCounty.org to learn more about the program and to order test kits for doorstep delivery. Test kits will also be available for pickup locally at the following locations:
● Fulton County Board of Health, 10 Park Place, Atlanta, GA 30303
● Adamsville Regional Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Atlanta
● College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park
● Neighborhood Union Health Center, 404-612-4665
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.