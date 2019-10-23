ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of students in Fulton County are finding out the standardized test they were in the middle of taking has been cancelled.
A school district spokesman confirms students had major issues with the online platform for the Iowa Assessments. During testing earlier this week, administrators reported that students were unable to access materials, and some were interrupted many times. In other cases, the system forced students to time out of tests.
Because of the technical difficulties, Fulton County Schools cancelled the testing, which was supposed to continue Wednesday.
This affects roughly 14,000 students in grades 3, 5 and 8 at public schools throughout the Fulton County school district.
As the vendor works to figure out what went wrong, parents want to know how this will affect their child. The school district says parents have nothing to worry about. Schools will make adjustments to make sure children are placed in the right courses based on their abilities.
In a statement, school district officials said placement of students in the “Talented and Gifted” (TAG) program will not be affected either.
“The inability to complete the IOWA assessment will not impact our ability to identify potential TAG students or find students eligible for TAG,” the statement reads. “The district is preparing a plan to provide the Stanford 9 as an achievement score for any students who meet screening criteria and need the score for eligibility. This plan will be shared with principals by the end of the day on October 25.”
There are other standardized tests that students take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.