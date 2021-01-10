Fulton County commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman is calling for Congress to remove President Donald Trump from office. Abdur-Rahman says Trump should be removed for violating his oath of office and inciting last week's insurrection at the nation’s capital. The commissioner is also calling for federal prosecutors to charge the president, and others for violation of federal laws.
Commissioner Abdur-Rahman issued this statement:
“Today, it is now more important than ever that America lead by example. We must show we are a country that believes in the rule of law. This starts with the removal of the president of the United States for inciting violence, sedition, and insurrection that played out at the “people’s” House, our U.S. Capitol.
As an elected official, who represents more than one million Georgians on the governing Board of Commissioners of Georgia’s largest county, I call today on our leaders with the jurisdiction and responsibility to hold those accountable for breaking the law.
Among the five people who have died as a result of this disgraceful attack on our democracy when the mob and terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, was a Capitol Police officer, who died after insurrectionists struck him with a fire extinguisher. Now, the FBI is conducting a federal murder investigation. There is blood on the hands of the president, and he must go NOW. He is an existential threat to the country.
If Vice President Michael Pence of Indiana, and the Cabinet do not remove him under the 25th Amendment, I join the growing number of (both Democratic and Republican) lawmakers, governors, and other officials who demand that the House impeach, and the Senate convict, the president and forcibly remove him NOW.
We cannot wait until January 20, at noon.
Based on the violence the president, his son Donald Jr., and his lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani incited, who is to say we would even make it as a democratic country to the traditional inauguration date of the president-elect? The coup is playing out in front of our eyes and we must stop it NOW.
Further, I call on all of our officers of the Court, the Justice Department, and any others with the legal and moral responsibility, to immediately arrest, file and prosecute criminal charges against the president, his son Donald Jr., Rep. Morris Jackson "Mo" Brooks Jr. of Alabama, and Rudolph Giuliani, all of whom incited this clear-cut, in plain-view act of sedition and insurrection. Also, those who responded to the clarion call of these inciters and thus committed the terror attack on our Capitol, in violation of the law, should be likewise brought to justice immediately and charged with insurrection, sedition and advocating the overthrowing of the Government, under federal law.
This is not conjecture, not my opinion. This is not “fake news.” It is just the facts—and facts matter. For those who are unaware of the law, see below exactly what Title 18 of the United States Code says regarding the criminal actions this past week of the president and others on Wednesday.
Calling for the prosecution of these criminals, is not brinkmanship, it is leadership. If the government can pepper-spray, arrest, lock up and prosecute Black Lives Matter peaceful demonstrators in Washington, surely, we can hold those who try to decapitate the government accountable.
I took an oath of office this past week, same as the president, to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," and against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Trump, Trump Jr., and Giuliani are domestic enemies. By holding them accountable—unlike the president and his cronies—I am upholding my oath of office.
The more than one million people of Fulton County expect no less of me, and I challenge members of Congress to step up and fulfill their duties, or they too will go down in history as aiding and abetting in this horrific chapter of our country’s history.
