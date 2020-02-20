ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington and others will host a film festival to celebrate Black History Month.
The films will highlight the unsung heroes and stories of African-Americans in the struggle for civil rights in America.
Partners in the event include Friends of Wolf Creek, Fulton Films, and Urban Film Review.
The event is free and open to the public.
At the opening reception, there be will a screening of “Building Atlanta: The Story of Herman J. Russell”.
The opening screening will be on Friday, February 21, at the Wolf Creek Library located at 3100 Enon Road in Atlanta.
The film screenings will take place at noon on Saturday, February 22, at the following locations:
Wolf Creek Library
3100 Enon Road, Atlanta, GA 30349
Louise Watley Library at Southeast
1463 Pryor Road, Atlanta, GA 30315
ArtsXchange
2148 Newnan Street, East Point, GA 30344
For more information, please click https://bit.ly/2HBtpwP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.