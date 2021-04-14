Fulton County commissioners voted Wednesday on legislation aimed at legally challenging Senate Bill 202, Georgia’s new controversial voting law.
Fulton County resolution 222, called “Stop Voter Suppression” and sponsored by Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, outlines parameters for the county to legally challenge implementation of SB 202 and other methods to protect Fulton County citizens and their voting rights. The board voted 4-2 in favor of supporting the resolution.
“This puts us as a county on the right side of history,” said Commissioner Abdur-Rahman. “I am happy that Fulton County has gone on record as the very first government that may challenge this restrictive ‘Jim Crow’ racist law and I hope the other 158 counties do the same.”
Commissioners Lee Morris and Bob Ellis, Republicans, both voted no on the resolution, though Morris lamented on the decision.
“This is a really tough issue. There is no way that a white man in America could understand the feelings people of color have about these really important issues,” said Morris. “And I hear you.”
Democrats on the board including Chairman Robb Pitts, Vice Chair Natalie Hall, and Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. voted yes alongside Abdur-Rahman.
The resolution affirms support of HR1 and HR4 to offset the effects of Georgia’s Senate Bill 202 and directs the county attorney to provide legal methods to fight implementation of the new Georgia voting law.
It also directs the county manager and elections supervisor to provide methods and procedures to maintain and expand equal access to the ballot box and directs the county's Diversity and Civil Rights Compliance Office to provide legal methods available to protect and preserve Fulton County voters' rights.
“We are at a critical point in our history and it is imperative that Fulton County is on the right side of history,” Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said. “So, I say to you that we are praying, but prayer without work is hypocrisy. So, we're praying hard, but we're working even harder.”
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responded to the resolution with this statement:
Fulton County has been failing its voters for at least 25 years. Each new election cycle brings a new failure and it is Fulton’s voters who suffer. The bottom line is that Fulton County’s elections leadership is responsible for running elections. It is Fulton County’s elections leadership that has created long lines for their voters time and time again while other areas of the state have managed to execute successful elections.
Instead of addressing their chronic election mismanagement issues, Fulton County’s Democrat officials have doubled down on their failed policies. After voting to override their own elections board’s decision to fire the Fulton elections supervisor, Fulton County’s Democrat commissioners are now taking aim at legislation that could actually bring Fulton’s voters the relief they have been seeking for decades.
SB 202 mandated steps to cut down long lines and create new precincts. Fulton County’s Democrat leadership is now opposing that.
SB 202 provides avenues to change the elections leadership in consistently failing counties. Fulton County’s Democrat leadership has decided the double down on a system that isn’t working.
Fulton County Democrats need to stop passing the blame to Republicans for failures they have sole control over, and actually do something about it. Fulton’s voters need more action, not more press conferences.
