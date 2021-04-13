Fulton County commissioners held a news conference Tuesday to announce legislation to prepare a legal challenge to Senate Bill 202, Georgia’s new controversial voting law.
Fulton County resolution 222 outlines parameters for the county to legally challenge implementation of SB 202 and other methods to protect Fulton County citizens and their voting rights.
The resolution affirms support of HR1 and HR4 to offset the effects of Georgia’s Senate Bill 202 and directs the county attorney to provide legal methods to fight implementation of the new Georgia voting law.
It also directs the county manager and elections supervisor to provide methods and procedures to maintain and expand equal access to the ballot box and directs the county's Diversity and Civil Rights Compliance Office to provide legal methods available to protect and preserve Fulton County voters' rights.
“We are at a critical point in our history and it is imperative that Fulton County is on the right side of history,” Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said. “So, I say to you that we are praying, but prayer without work is hypocrisy. So, we're praying hard, but we're working even harder.”
Commissioners plan to vote on the resolution Wednesday morning during their regularly scheduled commission meeting.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responded to the resolution with this statement:
Fulton County has been failing its voters for at least 25 years. Each new election cycle brings a new failure and it is Fulton’s voters who suffer. The bottom line is that Fulton County’s elections leadership is responsible for running elections. It is Fulton County’s elections leadership that has created long lines for their voters time and time again while other areas of the state have managed to execute successful elections.
Instead of addressing their chronic election mismanagement issues, Fulton County’s Democrat officials have doubled down on their failed policies. After voting to override their own elections board’s decision to fire the Fulton elections supervisor, Fulton County’s Democrat commissioners are now taking aim at legislation that could actually bring Fulton’s voters the relief they have been seeking for decades.
SB 202 mandated steps to cut down long lines and create new precincts. Fulton County’s Democrat leadership is now opposing that.
SB 202 provides avenues to change the elections leadership in consistently failing counties. Fulton County’s Democrat leadership has decided the double down on a system that isn’t working.
Fulton County Democrats need to stop passing the blame to Republicans for failures they have sole control over, and actually do something about it. Fulton’s voters need more action, not more press conferences.
