Fulton County’s elections director Richard Barron delivered an update on the ballot counting process during the county's Board of Commissioners' meeting Wednesday morning.
The vast majority of commissioners applauded the director and his staff for how quickly they’re moving through the ballot counting process. In fact, it’s important to note the director called the early voting process for this twin runoff election the smoothest early voting the county has ever administered. Barron said over 271,000 Fulton County residents voted early.
The director explained all early votes were uploaded by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and most election day votes were uploaded by midnight.
The director added there are 7,500 absentee by mail ballots that still need to be uploaded Wednesday. In addition, Friday the county will upload the military and overseas ballots. With that said, the director made it clear the county expects to have a provisional count completed and uploaded by Wednesday evening.
