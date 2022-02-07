ATLANTA (CBS46) — Reports of a suspicious package at Fulton County Courthouse has prompted road closures in the nearby area.
Details are limited at this time. The suspicious package was apparently found in parking garage area of the courthouse.
Fulton County Sheriff's Office, along with Atlanta police, are investigating after a suspicious package was found at an Underground Atlanta parking deck on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Pryor Street.
There is a suspicious package at the Fulton County Courthouse. The Streets are blocked. Please delay any business at the courthouse until the Sheriff and he’s team give the all clear. pic.twitter.com/DB3Uu9vEzC— Hapeville PD (@Hapeville_PD) February 7, 2022
Ola Alabama, Pryor Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wall Street are all closed at this time.
No one is allowed in or out of the Justice Center Complex.
A robot could be seen headed toward the suspicious package.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest developments on this breaking news story.
