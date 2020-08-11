SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Fulton County community once considered a coronavirus hot spot is now seeing improvement.
Health officials have pointed out progress in the Sandy Springs-Northwood community. Respiratory Clinic Staff Physician Mark Swancutt credits more accessible contact tracing and mobile testing for getting the outbreak under control.
“You can see from the decrease in the number of positive tests at the hospitals," says Swancutt.
Local Destynee Jones says the spike was a wake-up call.
“Definitely they’re taking it more seriously. I would even say myself I’m taking it more seriously,” explained Jones. "Initially I just kind of thought this would be something that passes over, now we’re all wearing the mask.”
Data shows minority communities have had a higher total number of cases.
“African Americans are at 35.6%, whites are 16.2, Hispanic 8.5% and other is 4.0,” explained Doug Schuster with Emergency Management Services International.
Schuster says without a universal mask mandate, Fulton County is looking at a projection of 1,133 deaths by November 1st.
“I want to impress on you no matter what your political beliefs are that I do believe that masks stop the spread,” he added.
Swancutt says it is important to remember most transmissions of COVID-19 are from family member to family member, or among friends who each think the other is safe to be physically close to.
