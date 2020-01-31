ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Serious charges against an FBI agent have been dropped after further investigation on Friday.
The charges against 36-year-old Christopher T. Paul were dropped after a closer examination of the details of an alleged assault, based on the claims of an Atlanta woman made eleven months ago, authorities said.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in a report that the charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery were not justified, and those charges against Paul have been dropped.
The claims against Paul were made by the woman six days after what she claimed was an unwanted encounter on February 22, 2019.
Paul, who works as a Special Agent for the FBI in Miami, had met up with the woman, who was an acquaintance, while visiting in Atlanta, according to reports.
Days later after the meetup, Paul was arrested by Atlanta Police Department while he was traveling through the New Orleans airport on March 6; however, he was eventually released on bond on April 11.
Defense attorney Tanya F. Miller of DuBose Miller said, “Chris Paul is one of the most hard working and committed men that I have had the privilege of knowing. He is relieved that these painful and false allegations have been fully vetted and dismissed. He is anxious to get back to his important work as a federal law enforcement officer, husband and a father of three small boys without the stress and distraction that this devastating lie has held over his head for nearly a year.”
On Friday, in Fulton County Superior Court proceedings it was announced by the District Attorney’s representative that all charges have been dismissed.
“We are grateful to the members of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for the thorough, unbiased and impartial investigation of this case,” said Miller, herself a former Federal prosecutor and Assistant District Attorney who prosecuted hundreds of violent and white collar cases, adding, “Chris remains committed now more than ever to serving his country and his community working within the criminal justice system, more keenly aware of the importance of a fair, thorough and impartial investigation of all criminal allegations against an accused.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.