FULTON County, GA. (CBS46) -- Fulton County’s District Attorney Fani Willis called together Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labatt, Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine And Atlanta Police’s Assistant Chief Todd Coyt to assure the community that they are all taking the murder in Piedmont Park seriously.
Katie Janness, 40, was found stabbed to death in the park last week and the killer is still on the streets.
Willis is asking the public to take safety precautions advising that no one go to Piedmont Park alone right now.
“We are here today to ask the public to put some safety measures of their own in place to make sure that they do things that move safely like going out in public with several people with you when you’re going to the park,” Willis said. “I love Piedmont Park as well, but at this time, we are asking that you go with three of four friends when you are there, and that you are not alone at night and that we just make sure that we take safe precautions.”
Willis adds that she supports the FBI joining state and local police in the efforts early on.
“In this case we thought from the beginning and APD thought from the beginning that it would be good to get some of the resources of the federal government to look into this case,” Willis said.
“We are working in partnership to put a stop to this myth that Fulton County is the place you can go to commit crime,” Sheriff Labat said discussing his offices efforts to increase policing across the county. “Our goal is to be laser focused to make sure our citizens can be safe where they live, work and play,” he added.
Willis’s office will be tasked with prosecuting the Piedmont Park murder case and securing a conviction once an arrest is made. “Obviously, this would be a malice murder and an aggravated assault, but every charge we won’t know until an investigation is complete,” Willis said.
She says Atlanta Police as well as the sheriff’s office have increased patrols in the area of the park, but stressed there is no evidence of a serial killer in Atlanta and that there is no evidence at this time that the murder in the park was a hate crime.
