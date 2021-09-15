ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After months of delayed requests and heated debate, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved a $5 million dollar request from District Attorney Fani Willis to hire 55 new employees.
The goal is to cut back on a major case backlog in the District Attorneys office that Willis says she inherited. She says if the understaffed office did not hire more prosecutors and investigators immediately, the backlog would lead to more than 50 accused killer getting out on bond this month.
“Of the 224 murder defendants, 51 of them, we have to make a charging decision by September 28th or they will be released on bond,” Willis exclaimed to the commissioners Wednesday afternoon. “They should not get a bond because the District Attorney’s office does not have the resources it needs to do all the work we have sitting on them.”
Willis began her second presentation with a Powerpoint showing the four faces of some of Atlanta’s most recent horrific killings—from the unsolved murder case of Katie Janness and her dog who were killed in Piedmont Park, to the killing of local bartender Mariam Abdulrab who was followed home kidnapped and killed, to 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, who was shot and killed at a city pool.
Willis says her office is understaffed and overloaded with cases. She complained about red tape getting to the board and the delay in responses.
“I’m drowning. I need help. I’m throwing you a life vest. This ain’t emotional. This is practical,” Willis said.
Some commissioners apologized to Willis for hurdles she faced to get on the commission’s agenda. Some expressed that she encountered a normal process of having to ask for funding after getting on the agenda, debunking Willis’s claims of unnecessary red tape in the process.
Commissioner Marvin Arrington challenged fellow commissioners to rethink the way the group issues funding adding that the other criminal justice offices will be seeking funding as well.
“We are too concerned with lowering the millage rate and not murderers getting out of jail,” Arrington said. “We should just know we are going to have to find another $10 million dollars for the solicitor and the public defender because they are going to be here next. They’ve already been here,” Arrington said.
Ultimately the board approved the $5 million dollar funding request in a 5 to 2 vote before Willis made her second case for better offices.
