ATLANTA (CBS46) Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard will announce his charging decision Wednesday afternoon in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12.
Howard will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to announce his charging decisions as they relate to former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan, who is on administrative leave.
“There are really three charges that are relevant: one would be the murder charge in the state of Georgia. That charge is a charge that is directly related to an intent to kill,” Howard told CNN’s Frederica Whitfield Sunday afternoon. “The second charge is felony murder and that is a charge that involves a death that comes as a result of the commission of an underlying felony. In this case, that underlying felony would be aggravated assault.”
The Fulton County medical examiner on Sunday declared that Brooks died from multiple gunshot wounds. The autopsy confirmed that he sustained two gunshot wounds to his back, which caused injuries to his organs and led to blood loss. The manner of death: homicide.
Howard continued, “The only other charge that might make any sense at all would be some voluntary manslaughter charge. But I believe in this instance, what we have to choose between, if there’s a choice to be made, is between murder and felony murder.”
Rolfe and Brosnan were called to a Wendy's restaurant in SW Atlanta when Brooks fell asleep in the drive-thru. On Monday APD released the 911 call that lead police to the Wendy's on University Avenue.
"I have a car, I think he's intoxicated, he's in the middle of my drive-thru. I tried to wake him up but he's parked dead in the middle of my drive-thru, so I don't know what's wrong with him," said the restaurant employee to 911 dispatch.
When asked if Brooks had a weapon the female employee responded, "No, no, I think he's intoxicated."
Moments later former officer Rolfe and Bronsman encountered the father of four. What began as a calm interaction tragically escalated when Brooks became involved in a tussle with officers. At some point the 27-year-old managed to get a hold of one of the officer's stun gun and began to flee the scene.
After a short pursuit two shots were fired.
An autopsy concluded that Brooks sustained 2 gunshot wounds to his back, causing fatal injuries to his organs.
Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, has been fired, and the other officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, has been placed on administrative duty. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shield resigned a day after the shooting.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tyler Perry will pay for funeral of Rayshard Brooks
Family of Rayshard Brooks speaks out about his killing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.