FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Grim news came out of Fulton County Thursday as the Board of Health, Commissioners and Mayors held a virtual meeting providing an update on the latest COVID-19 information.
The county says the positivity rate is now 29.1%, with nearly one in three people getting tested for COVID, coming back positive.
"This is horrible. I'd say we are in crisis, we're closing, we're putting emergency rooms on diversion, there are lack of beds, there are pre planned surgeries or operations that are being, having to be put off because they don't have the staff to do this," said Doctor Lynn Paxton, the District Health Director.
The county has seen a 680-percent change in cases in just two weeks. "We have surpassed what we thought was going to happen. Yesterday was a record day in Fulton County with 2,427 cases reported for the county. Also, a record day for the state at 13,700 cases and a record day for the United States with over 500,000 reported," said Doug Schuster with Fulton County.

Concerns are now growing with just how bad things will get. "We have an inordinate amount of children and adolescents that are now being admitted to the hospital. CHOA is full at this time, and we are approaching very quickly our summertime high for hospitalizations. And to really drive the point home, overnight, 99 additional COVID patients in the county hospitals."
The Board of Health says the best defense is to get vaccinated and get your booster if your eligible. About 65-percent of Fulton County's eligible population is vaccinated. We would need to reach 75-percent for herd immunity.
County officials are also reminding people to not head to the emergency room for a COVID test.
