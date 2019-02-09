MILTON, GA (CBS46) The Fulton County DEA is serving six search warrants in connection to a major methamphetamine drug bust on Saturday.
Investigators found 300 pounds of crystal meth, and an undetermined amount of liquid used to create the drug at a home located in the 2100 block of Mountain Road.
According to a DEA spokesperson, "Seven Mexican Nationals have been arrested."Names of those arrested have not yet been released.
A second location in the 4300 block of Hearn Road in Ellenwood was found to be in connection to the drug bust.
Investigators made one arrest at the second location, as well as confiscated 120 pounds of crystal meth.
Each pound of meth is valued at $4,000 street value.
