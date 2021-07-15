Fulton County District Attorney asks for more funding to combat crime, gangs, and case backlog

FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the entire county is facing a major crime crisis.
“Right now, it’s undeniable that crime is on the rise,” Willis said told CBS46’s Hayley Mason Thursday, in an interview. “It’s undeniable that we have a gang problem, and it’s undeniable that the criminal justice partners do not have adequate resources to combat what we see going on in our communities.”
Wednesday, Willis made a passionate plea to county commissioners for more money to hire more staff to handle a backlog of more than 50,000 court cases her office has been working through. She's requesting nearly $8 million dollars to address a long-standing case backlog from 2016 to 2019, a covid backlog including nearly 8,000 cases from 2020, and a rising crime problem-- a combination she calls “the great trifecta.”
“We are going to talk about a crisis that is going on in each and every one of your districts. None of your constituents are safe,” Willis said to county commissioners Wednesday night.
“The office has been terribly understaffed,” Willis said to Mason. “Atlanta is a major player and it’s a major city and unfortunately what comes with that is major unfortunate things such as crime. It was generally underfunded.”
Willis fired around 70 people when she took office this year, and has since hired 90, but says the office is still understaffed given the case load.
“For the layman, we have to have the people here to do the work,” Willis said. “So what it means for them is if you are the victim of crime that your case is going to be properly investigated,” she said.
On the street, she's prioritizing fighting gang violence.
Tuesday, Willis sent a letter to all local sheriffs and chiefs in Fulton County stating that 70%-90% of violent crime is gang-related. She asked police investigate and make arrests following the Georgia Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, saying her office will help train officers on the law.
Thursday Governor Kemp re-emphasized his two-year effort with the GBI Gang Task Force to crack down on gangs across the state.
“Street gangs are at the center of violent crime and human traffic regardless of race rural and urban,” Kemp said. “This work is more important today than when we first started talking about it on the campaign trail.”
The GBI says this year they’ve worked 541 gang-related or gang-motivated investigations involving 70 different gangs.
