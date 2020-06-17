ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fulton County District Attorney is set to announce Wednesday his decision on charges following a gruesome and tragic video that has ignited debate and outcry all over our country.

“This is a very, very bad situation for anybody," Justin Miller said.

Justin miller represents the family of Rayshard Brooks, the man who was shot multiple times in the back by an Atlanta police officer. Brooks later died from his wounds. The entire shooting was caught on surveillance video.

“They want to bury their loved one and try to start the healing process,” Miller told CBS46.

Miller said that isn’t all the family wants.

"They want to see the officers charged,” Miller explained.

Officials said Garrett Rolfe is the officer seen gunning down brooks as his partner Devin Bronson watches. Rolfe was fired less the 24 hours after the shooting, and Bronson is now on administrative duty. As for possible charges they may face, that’s the decision of Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

"What we're trying to determine is at that time whether or not the officers felt their lives were in danger specifically officer Rolfe," District Attorney Howard explained.

The DA added murder and felony murder are possible charges.

