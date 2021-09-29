ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to provide an update on her ongoing efforts to get through a significant backlog of cases for several county inmates.
The backlog could mean some inmates get released early due to a delay in getting their case to trial. Willis has not stated whether her office will pursue early release as an option to ease the backlog, but said she is running out of time and resources to prevent that from happening.
“Of the 224 murder defendants, 51 of them, we have to make a charging decision or they will be released on bond,” Willis told commissioners in a meeting on Sept. 15. “They should not get a bond because the District Attorney’s office does not have the resources it needs to do all the work we have sitting on them.”
Just weeks ago, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved a $5 million dollar request to hire 55 new employees with aims to improve the backlog issue. The approval came after months of delayed requests and heated debate.
Willis said if the understaffed office did not hire more prosecutors and investigators immediately, the backlog would lead to more Fulton County inmates getting out on bond.
She emphasized to commissioners that her office was continually understaffed and overloaded on a problem she inherited when she began her role.
The news conference is expected to start at 9 a.m. To watch it live, click here.
