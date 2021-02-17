The Fulton County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday it will keep Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron, turning down a recommendation to fire him immediately.
The decision to keep Barron in place came after a Republican-led move to accept the recommendation and fire Barron failed to gain the needed four votes to pass. Two motions related to the future of Barron failed, one by Commissioner Bob Ellis and one by Commissioner Marvin Arrington.
The recommendation to fire Barron came Tuesday from the Fulton County Elections Board which voted to terminate Barron. Democratic Commissioner Khadija Abdur-Rahman compared the move by Republicans on the commission to a "coup."
“I am happy that the Board of Commissioners put the County over party today and refused to support the Republicans’ attempted coup to take over Fulton County’s Elections Department and put in their handpicked replacement” said Commissioner Khadijah.
Both of those motions failed by a vote of 3-3. This matter is expected to come before the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting on March 3.
