The Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections, Richard Barron, tasked his staff Saturday with ensuring that all provisional ballots were reflected in the counting results.
Barron learned that some ballots were not captured the results reported last night, while determining that a small number were not scanned. His office reported that those ballots are being prepared for scanning.
All provisional, military, and UOCAVA allots scanned on Friday will be rescanned Saturday night in an abundance of caution to ensure accurate counts.
Barron notified Fulton County's State Election Board monitor and both political parties of the process being undertaken. He requested at least one observer from each party be sent to monitor the process as his staff completed processing the final ballots.
